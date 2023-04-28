Pay my US$200 or I curse you says ex-DeMbare defender Sylvester Appiah

Ghanaian international and ex-Dynamos defender Sylvester Appiah who seems not interested to take his former employers to court allegedly for failing to pay him his US$200 winning bonus from last season, has threatened to curse them if they refuse to pay him.

Appiah who returned back to his native Ghana following expiry of his contract with Dynamos in 2022, spent two years with the Harare giants.

The centre back was among a bulk of players who were shown the exit door when the Glamour Boys embarked on a massive clear out that also affected Partson Jaure who was his partner at the heart of DeMbare’s defence.

Dynamos finished last campaign third on the log table behind title winners FC Platinum and runners-up Chicken Inn.

As a result, players were rewarded with US$200 each for finishing third.

However, according to the Herald, Appiah allegedly says the club still owes him “the money he worked for”.

“I want to notify you that you people (Dynamos) are owing me my money. You will come back to me or I will come back to you again,”as quoted by the Herald, the Ghanaian told Dynamos executive chairman Moses Maunganidze back in February, via WhatsApp chats.

“I am saying this because I worked for Dynamos. Dynamos is owing me. It’s the money that I worked for. All players got their money.

“Everybody (all players) has got his money. After five games, you will come back to me. I am not saying anything but I know you will get back to me.

“If you people want to win this league… God is there for everybody. I don’t know why you people kept my money. That’s the money I have worked for.

“Everybody has received their money except me. I know after the fifth match, either you will come back to me or I will come back to you.”

Appiah is accused of vandalising club’s property including a bed resulting in his bonus being “channelled towards the repair or replacement of the same”.

However, Appiah refuted the claims.