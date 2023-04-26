Denver Mukamba back from injury ahead of clash with CAPS United

Fan favourite Denver ‘Mundikumbuke’ Mukamba is back to full fitness after recovering from a leg injury and will be available for selection when Dynamos play CAPS United in a league fixture set for National Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The lanky midfielder started training with the rest of the squad earlier this week.

He spent two weeks on the sidelines after an injury set back which saw him miss his side’s defeats to Highlanders in the President’s Independence Cup game as well as Bulawayo Chiefs in the league.

The former Ngezi Platinum Stars player’s return comes as a huge boost to under-fire DeMbare head coach Herbert ‘Jompano’ Muruwa who will be out to seek a win against CAPS on Sunday.

Maruwa is under pressure after failing to record a win in the past four matches, three in the league and the Uhuru Cup.

Speaking on Mukamba’s return, Maruwa who is facing his club’s cross-town rivals, Makepekepe who are yet to taste a defeat and top the log standings said:

“The team is in good shape. All the players who were injured are back, including Denver Mukamba,” he was qouted in the Herald newspaper.

Apart from Mukamba, DeMbare’s new signing Donald Mudadi who was also out with an injury for two weeks is back in the fold, Maruwa confirmed.

“They (Mukamba and Mudadi) are all back ahead of the big match against CAPS. It’s a big game but we need to make sure that we get a positive result and stay within sniffing distance of the leaders in the marathon,” he added.

Makepekepe are the log leaders with 12 points after six matches while DeMbare are seventh, four points adrift of their opponents on Sunday with a game in hand.