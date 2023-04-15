‘Nominations prove citizens still confident in Chamisa’s leadership’ – CISP

The nomination of opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa as the Presidential candidate “by all streets and villages” is evidence that citizens are still confident in his leadership, says the Citizens Candidates Independent Selection Panel (CISP).

In a statement on Thursday afternoon, CISP said Chamisa was nominated as the Presidential candidate by all streets and villages “without any single deviation from the trend.”

“Advocate Nelson Chamisa has been nominated as the Presidential candidate by all streets and villages without any single deviation from the trend. This is indicative of the Citizens’ confidence, unprecedented love, and support in his leadership,” read the statement.

CCC is currently going through a candidate selection process ahead of harmonised general elections to be held later this year.

The candidate selection process commenced in earnest in all the 10 provinces on April 5th, 2023.

CISP said nominated candidates are now undergoing the second stage of the selection process.

“Despite some teething problems necessitated by logistical challenges, the nomination process had an overwhelming response with a success rate in all the 210 constituencies and all the wards countrywide.

“The nominated candidates are now undergoing the second stage of the selection process, which is vetting, after which the vetted candidates will go for a 3rd stage of validation after which we will announce the final list of successful candidates.

“In the circumstances, the Summary outcome of the Candidates Nominations after consulting with stakeholders, village and street committees is as follows:

Local Authority Nominations (Council)

1. Nominations have been received from all the wards that are 36 000 villages and the 1970 wards.

House of Assembly seats nominations

2. We have received nominations from all the 210 members of parliament candidates.

3. A significant number of constituencies with single candidate nominations have been noted, for example

4. An interesting phenomenon has been noted in some hotly contested constituencies, for instance, Cowdry Park where 11 nominations were received for the seat.

5. The success factor for this process is also exhibited in the positive candidate nomination returns in some difficult to penetrate areas for the opposition that include Gokwe, Uzumba, Mwenezi among others.

Presidential Nomination

6. Adv Nelson Chamisa has been nominated as the Presidential candidate by all streets and villages without any single deviation from the trend. This is indicative of the Citizens’ confidence, unprecedented love, and support in his leadership.

Women and Youth Nominations

7. Although CISP is yet to finalize its tally, indications are that an unprecedented number of women have been nominated. A significant number of young women are also emerging in both the First-Past-the-Post and the Proportional Representation nominations.

8. The Youth Factor is another exciting and emerging aspect of the nominations process outcome, which is a positive in ensuring inter-generational synergies within the CCC.