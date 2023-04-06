Job Sikhala’s son to run for MP in his father’s place in Zengeza West

Job Sikhala Junior, the son of incarcerated opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) legislator Job Sikhala wants to run for MP in his father’s constituency, Zengeza West.

His father has spent more than 296 days of pre-trial detention over what his party describes as frivolous charges of inciting public violence.

Sikhala was arrested on 14 June together with fellow MP Godfrey Sithole and the 14 members of Nyatsime over allegations that they incited violence to avenge the murder of CCC activist Moreblessing Ali.

Others were granted bail. But Sikhala made more than 10 bail applications without success.

On Wednesday, his party began the process of selecting candidates to represent the party in the upcoming elections to be held later this year.

Sikhala Junior decided to join the race while taking over his father’s constituency.

Prominent journalist Hopewell Chin’ono confirmed this in a tweet.

“I am glad that the son of Zimbabwe’s political prisoner, Job Sikhala is running for parliament.

“This is a powerful statement that imprisoning his father will not imprison his father’s work. His father is in prison for fighting for his people!

“All the very best to Job Junior,” he wrote.

Chin’ono further promised Sikhala Junior that he would mentor him “into being one of the greatest MPs of his generation” if he succeeded to be nominated as Zengeza West candidate.

“He is running in his father’s constituency of Zengeza West. If he wins, I will personally mentor him into being one of the greatest MPs of his generation.

“We will use Zengeza West to set an example of what can be done outside Zanu-PF corrupt rule especially in the health sector,” Chin’ono said.