Gold dealer Scott Sakupwanya to buy Yadah FC from Prophet Magaya?

Controversial gold dealer Pedzisayi “Scott” Sakupwanya is said to be edging closer to completing a deal with PHD Ministries leader Prophet Walter Magaya to buy the latter’s Premier League club, Yadah FC.

According to a well-placed source, the Zanu PF councillor for Mabvuku Tafara has told those who are very closer to him that he is buying the top flight outfit.

“Scott revealed to us (those close to him) that he is buying Yadah Football Club,” the source told Nehanda Radio.

However, former CAPS United chief executive officer Curthbert Chitima who is now the general manager of Better Brands group of companies, a company owned by Sakupwanya remained coy telling NewsDay Sport they haven’t talked about such a deal.

Chitima only confirmed that Better Brands are currently the official sponsors of Yadah in the 2023 season.

“We haven’t had such talks (buying Yadah), currently we are on a sponsorship deal. If anything of that sort happens we shall give advice.

“Currently we are working with Yadah FC, we are their sponsors for this season hence the club’s kit carries the Better Brands logo. We hope to see the relationship growing and to see the club perform well this season,” he said.

Better Brands are also sponsoring the newly formed Yadah Sports Academy which prophet Magaya has taken to his official Facebook page recently posting on his timeline the project is “preparing children for international market”.