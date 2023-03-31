Justice Makarau appointed Acting Judge of the Supreme Court in Namibia

Former Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) chairperson Justice Rita Makarau has been appointed as the Acting Judge of the Supreme Court in Namibia.

Alpha Media Holdings board member, Justice Moses Chinhengo was also appointed the acting Judge of the High Court.

“The Judicial Service Commission announces that His Excellency the President of the Republic of Namibia has, on the recommendation of the Judicial Service Commission, appointed the following acting judges to the Supreme Court:

“Lady Justice Rita Makarua has been appointed as an acting Judge of the Supreme Court from 1 April 2023 to 31 March 2024,” read the statement by the Namibian Office of Judiciary.

It added: “His Excellency the President has, on the recommendation of the Judicial Service Commission, also appointed the following persons as acting judges of the High Court to enable that court to deal expeditiously with its work:

“Mr Justice Moses H. Chinhengo has been appointed as an acting Judge of the High Court for the period 18 September 2023 to 31 December 2023.”

Justice Makarau served as chairperson of ZEC during the reign of late former President Robert Mugabe.

She currently serves as a Judge of the Constitutional Court of Zimbabwe and prior to that she served as a Judge of the Supreme Court of Zimbabwe and was the Judge-President of the High Court of Zimbabwe.

Justice Chinhengo, who is also a member of the AMH Editorial board, is a retired Judge of the High Court of Zimbabwe and formerly of the High Court of Botswana and currently serves as an Acting Justice of the Court of Appeal of the Kingdom of Lesotho.

In 2021 he served as an acting Judge of the Supreme Court of Namibia.