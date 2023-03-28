Full List of ZAA UK 2023 nominees as WorldRemit step up to the plate

Global remittance giant WorldRemit has been confirmed as a ‘Platinum Partner’ for the forthcoming Zimbabwe Achievers Awards UK Edition set for 22 April in London.

The renewal of pleasantries between the two organisations marks a continuation of WorldRemit’s work in supporting community initiatives and empowerment.

“We are delighted to partner with WorldRemit again on this incredible journey of celebrating high excellence in our communities worldwide,” said ZAA founder Conrad Mwanza.

“Our visions are aligned as we both aim to empower through amplifying success stories and creating platforms that encourage international collaboration and uplifting the hopes of our people.”

Zimachievers will be celebrating their 12th anniversary in the UK which is their flagship edition.

Founded in 2010 to honour, recognise and celebrate Zimbabwean changemakers around the world, the movement has grown to create a network across all the continents.

Achievers from fields of academia, sport, media, arts & entertainment, business as well as science and innovation will be awarded for positive impact.

Over the years Worldremit has partnered with ZAA in spearheading convenience in financial transactions and activating innovative ideas in communities, supporting youths and related philanthropic activities.

The awards and Independence dinner gala will be held on Saturday 22nd April at The Leonardo City Hotel in London.

Ticket sales are now open on www.zimachievers.org or WhatsApp +44 7887 941903

The voting period for the nominees will commence on March 25 and close on April 15th on the ZAA website (www.zimachievers.org).

Here is the full list of ZAA UK 2023 Nominees

Male Entrepreneur

Barney Kavai

George Funganjera

Crosby Pamberi

Adrian Gonda

kudawashe kapesa

Female Entrepreneur

Tafadzwa Muguwe

Varaidzo Tendai Moyo

Shine Ndebele

Business of the Year

Global Healthcare Solutions (GHS)

Serenity Integrated Care

Impressions Care Agency

Mars secure transport & recruitment service ltd

Vaka

Shenoz Properties

Innovation Award

Tadii G

Izzy Mutanhaurwa

King Kandoro

Sithundu Biltong

Male Trailblazer

Amos Simbo

Percelle Ascot

Farai Muvuti

Shingi Mararike

King Kandoro

Tadiwa Mubvumbi CA

Female Trailblazer

Tanaka Travels

Vee Kativhu

Nyasha Michelle

Ms Bee Group Travel

Ethel Tambudzai

Farai Mwashita CEng IMechE

Community Organisation

Mufakose Group

Zim Men Association (ZMA)

Zimabwe Women’s Organisation ZIWO

Zimbabwe-UK Business Chamber (ZUKBC)

• Zimbabwe Midwife and Nurses Association (UK)

• African Healing Foundation

Community Champion

Sylvia Sanyanga

Penelope Annie Matereke

Audrey Rugge-Mitchell

Dillys Wright

Mercy Muzamhindo

Prof Caroline Makaka

Cultural Development/Promotion

Bruce Ncube

Learn Shona

Charmaine Chanakira

Thompson Chauke

Bokani Tshidzu

Young Achiever of the Year

Vee Kativhu

McDonald Murefu

Jamie Murefu

Farikai Gore

Tadii G

Charmaine Chanakira

Outstanding achievement in Sports

Musa Moyo

Joel Anker MK

Michael Ndiweni

Isaac Mabaya

Media House

Checkout Africa

The Southern African times

Ndebele’s connect

ZimCelebs

ZimboLive

Community Store

Kwajahman

Impala Family Butchery

Pachiherastore

ZimFoods

Mwanaka Farm Stores

Sports Personality of the Year

Sipho Ndhlovu

Marvellous Nakamba

Jordan Zemura

Outstanding Achievement in Music – Female

Hazel Mak

Joy Rukanza

Valeree

Blessing Annatoria Chitapa

Outstanding Achievement in Music – Male

Lamont Chitepo

Maniac017

Qounfuzed

S Bolo

Cakes the vibe

DJ of the Year

DJ principal

Mxolisi Dube

Chichi Zulu

Felo le tee

Dj Mel

People’s Choice

Tanaka Travels

Munya Chawawa

Shine Ndebele

Captain Lulaz

Bruce Ncube

Xavier

Female Personality of the Year

Tanaka Travels

Chichi Sabeta

Violah Gapara

Ivy Mango Chatora

Thabsie

Male Personality of the Year

Percelle Ascott

Xavier

Munashe

Munya Chawawa

Kupakwashe manyere

King Kandoro

Restaurant of the Year

AFROMUFASA

Michelles kitchen

ZimBraai

La Calabasse African Restaurant & Pub

Professional Of the Year

Prof Caroline Makaka

Tadiwa Mubvumbi CA

Farai Mwashita

Joy Rukanza

Belvin Tawuya

Portia Mushambi

Art and Culture

Portia Mushambi

Charmaine Chanakira

Thomas Lutuli Brickhill

Godess Bvukutwa

International Gospel Award

Janet Manyowa

Michael Mahendere

Zimpraise

Mambo Dhuterere