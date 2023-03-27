Gibraltar Premier League side, FCB Magpies invite Kuda Mahachi for trials

Unattached former Zimbabwe Warriors winger Kuda ‘Nkembe’ Mahachi has reportedly been invited for trials in Europe exactly four months after he was acquitted over two serious counts of child abuse and attempted murder of his four-year-old child.

Nkembe who was accused of scalding his son, Diego, with boiling water in May 2022 until he was cleared of the allegations in November the same year, got an invite for a trial stint in Gibraltar.

According to the Sunday News, the 30-year-old is set to be assessed by Gibraltar Premier League side, FC Bruno’s Magpies who reportedly sent an invite letter to the former Bantu Rovers star.

“Please accept this letter as an official invitation from FCB Magpies, a Gibraltar professional football team, for Kudakwashe Mahachi, a Zimbabwean national with passport no (hidden) to attend a football trial in Gibraltar.

“As part of the trial invite FCB Magpies will provide accommodation and all food expenses,’’ the letter reads.

Gibraltar is a British overseas territory and headland, on Spain’s south coast. Its football league was formed in 2019.

If the reported deal comes into fruition, Mahachi could find himself back in the field of play, after a lengthy period off the pitch due to child abuse allegations.

This comes a few days after his agent Gibson Mahachi revealed he advised his client to develop new habits among them going to church frequently, gym interactions, reading books and relentless training to get rid of boredom while searching for a club.

“For now, we can only wait. I’m not yet in a position to confirm anything. There’s nothing but I have told him to develop new habits,” he told FARPost.

“Going to church frequently and gym interactions will help him get rid of the boredom.

“Reading books and keeping his mind active will also go a long way in helping him stay grounded. Above all, relentlessly training himself is a must.

“I talk to him often, because his state of mind is so important at this point, that he is waiting for his return to full-time playing,”

The former Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns and Golden Arrows attacker last turned out for SuperSports United who suspended him after the allegations of child abuse and attempted murder.