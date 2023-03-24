Munetsi donates 10% of his salary each month to the disadvantaged

Warriors midfielder Marshall Munetsi is reportedly changing the lives of many disadvantaged and underprivileged children and youths in Zimbabwe with some of his philanthropic work.

It has emerged after the 25-year-old French-based midfielder is said to be donating part of his monthly salary to the developmental of his foundation, which is based in Mabvuku, Harare.

“Marshall Munetsi doesn’t forget where he comes from! The Stade de Reims player donates around 10% of his salary each month to the developmental of his foundation in Zimbabwe,” the Prime Video Sport France tweeted on Thursday.

In 2020, the Marshall Munetsi Foundation paid fees for 60 kids at Mabvuku and Donnybrook primary schools.

He also pledged to supplement their stationery and further donated food hampers to residents of Mabvuku, Caledonia, Chizhanje and Tafara.

During off season in 2021, Munetsi through his foundation visited his rural home in Chikwaka, donated kits and eight soccer balls at Kadyamadare Primary School.

Revealing to a French outlet, L’Equipe, Munetsi said he draws his inspiration from Senegal and FC Bayern Munich star Sadio Mane who has continued to develop his home village, Bambali.

Mane’s development has changed his village Bambali into a modern city.

Munetsi told L’Equipe early this year: “Look what Mane did in Senegal, he founded a city! We deserve the money we earn, but what do we do with it? I want to change the world.”