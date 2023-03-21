Senegal opposition leader claims he was victim of assassination attempt

Senegalese opposition leader Ousmane Sonko has accused the country’s president of leading a “strategy of terror” to drive out political opponents, and says he’s survived a brutal attack on his “physical safety”.

He also alleges that police sprayed him with a toxic liquid and that he has sent his clothes abroad for testing.

President Macky Sall has yet to comment on Mr Sonko’s statement, which he’s filmed from a hospital bed four days after he was pulled from his car while driving to court to face defamation charges.

The security forces had been angered by the circuitous route Mr Sonko was taking and blocked his convoy, leading to angry confrontation between his supporters and riot police.

Mr Sonko is accused of discrediting the Minister of Tourism Mame Mbaye Niang, but says the real purpose of the trial is to disqualify him from running for the presidency.

Meanwhile, Senegal’s president has told French media that it wouldn’t be unconstitutional for him to seek a controversial third term in power.