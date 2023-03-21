Jack Wilshere pays tribute to Peter Ndlovu’s former headmaster Cuthbert Chiromo

Former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere, now club’s under-18s coach, has joined in paying tribute to the late renowned Zimbabwean educationist and sports doyen Cuthbert Chiromo who was Peter Ndlovu’s headmaster at Mzilikazi High School in the 80s.

Chiromo, aged 75, allegedly collapsed and died in his car on Kerr road in Khumalo suburb, Bulawayo last week.

This was reportedly a few hours after he had addressed school heads at Girls College located in Suburbs, Bulawayo.

“To all the friends and family of Mr C (Cuthbert Chiromo) I’m sorry for your loss, my deepest condolences. It must be a hard time, stay strong,” Wilshere said in a video online.

The late veteran educationist was a staunch Arsenal supporter.

In the video Wilshere passed his condolences, thanking Chiromo, for “supporting Arsenal over the years”.

Chiromo will be remembered and credited for recommending Peter Ndlovu to the then Highlanders’ senior team coach Roy Baretto who gave the former Zimbabwe Warriors’ captain his Bosso debut while he was still aged 16.

From there on, Ndlovu went on to show his quality and quickly attracted interest from several European clubs resulting in his illustrious career.

This was after he secured a move to Coventry City straight from Bosso before playing for Sheffield United, Birmingham City as well as Huddersfield Town in England.

Chiromo was buried at Lady Stanley Cemetery in Bulawayo on Saturday.