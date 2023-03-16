Suspended Gweru town clerk Chikwekwe holding onto council vehicle

By Sydney Mubaiwa | Masvingo Mirror |

Gweru Town Council has written to the Police seeking assistance in recovering a council Nissan Navara vehicle which suspended acting town clerk Vakai Chikwekwe is allegedly holding onto.

The letter seen by The Mirror was written by the recently appointed acting town clerk Samson Senkenhamo and is dated March 7, 2023.

Chikwekwe was suspended on February 22, 2023 without pay or benefits and is allegedly holding on to the vehicle registration number AAE 5600 despite council ordering him to surrender the vehicle.

“Reference is made to the subject; The bearers; S. Ncube Constable and B. Mambo have been instructed by Gweru City Council to recover the above-mentioned vehicle from the Acting Town Clerk and substantive Chamber Secretary who was suspended from employment on 22nd February 2023,” reads part of the letter.

Efforts to get a comment from Chikwekwe were futile. The Mirror is however, informed that Chikwekwe is challenging the suspension.

Chikwekwe was suspended after he allegedly awarded tenders to Cacas, Wackdrive and Sheasham for the servicing of residential suburbs without approval.

Gweru City last year again engaged Police to recover a Toyota Prado from former mayor Josiah Makombe after he was recalled by the Douglas Mwonzora – led MDC.

The US$170 000 Toyota Prado was bought in 2018 for former town clerk Elizabeth Gwatipedza who was dismissed from the local authority.