Kadewere recovers after suffering heatstroke; attends Mallorca training

Warriors attacker Tino Kadewere who suffered a heatstroke and was taken to hospital in an ambulance on Sunday when his side Real Mallorca played to a 1-1 draw with Real Sociedad has now recovered.

Kadewere’s recovery was confirmed by Mallorca on their official Twitter handle after tweeting photos of Wednesday’s practise session with the lanky forward spotted among a group of players who went through their paces at the training.

“Tino is recovered,” reads the caption to a tweet of a group photo, meaning the 27-year-old is set to be available for selection against Real Betis on Sunday.

Kadewere was subbed off at half-time and was later taken to hospital last Sunday after suffering a heatstroke.

He failed to continue in the second half of the match owing to the health condition which is a heat related illness which occurs when the body overheats and can no longer control its temperature due to high temperatures.

Real Mallorca confirmed in a statement issued on Sunday, which reads: “The player is under hospital observation after an illness at halftime. Gastroenteritis that has worsened due to the logical effort of the match, in addition to the sun and heat”.

This occurred when Mallorca’s coach Javier Agguire had plans for him in the second half, however, it all went in vain.

“I had planned to stretch Kadewere a little more and have him have more minutes, but he was not successful in the game and with the heat stroke at half time he began to vomit and the change was natural,” Auggire revealed.