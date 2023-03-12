Polygamist and reality TV star Musa Mseleku praises all his four wives

South African polygamist and reality TV star Musa Mseleku has taken to photo and video sharing social networking site Instagram to publicly show love and appreciation to all his four wives.

Mseleku posted a video of himself praising his wives in order of their polygamous union.

The video appears to be a response to criticism online that he was showing favouritism among his wives by taking “MaKhumalo to most of events.”

“There has been an ongoing outcry on social media saying I choose to go with MaKhumalo to most of events, and that to me is very interesting because it means you understand Isithembu is about equality. They are all equal and the same. Let us spread love to all of them.”

According to several online sources, Mseleku’s net worth is estimated to be around $2 million, roughly equivalent to R32 million.

He started of as a journalist at Durban Youth Radio where he was employed as a news anchor before moving to SBC News. He eventually went into the food business where its reported he made his first million.

In previous interviews he has explained how he navigates polygamy and makes it work.

“The hardships of polygamy are to maintain [the relationships] and to prove beyond reasonable doubt that you love this person you are with because if that person feels a second, a third or fourth is taken because of their shortcomings, you will never have a peaceful life.

“If those who are coming think they are coming because they are better than the first wife, you will never have a peaceful home. It’s to reach a stage where it is natural they accept each other as sisters.”