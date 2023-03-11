BBC apologises to football fans after scrapping live coverage amid mutiny

The BBC has apologised to furious football fans for ripping up its schedules amid a mass exodus of presenters, pundits and commentators over the Gary Lineker impartiality row.

A BBC spokesman said: “The BBC will only be able to bring limited sport programming this weekend and our schedules will be updated to reflect that.

“We are sorry for these changes which we recognise will be disappointing for BBC sport fans. We are working hard to resolve the situation and hope to do so soon.”

Hours of football coverage has been axed this weekend after almost all of BBC Sport’s leading names staged a boycott in “solidarity” with Lineker, who has been ordered to stand down from Match of the Day for comparing the Government’s migration policy to Nazi Germany.

Kelly Somers, Marc Webber, Chris Wise, Alan Shearer, Ian Wright and Steve Wilson are among the pundits, commentators and presenters who have withdrawn from presenting BBC football shows on Saturday.

Final Score and Football Focus were pulled from BBC One on Saturday after their respective hosts, Jason Mohammad and Alex Scott, said they would not host their shows.

Former England player Scott tweeted: “I made a decision last night that even though I love doing football focus and we have had an incredible week winning an SJA award that it just doesn’t feel right going ahead with the show today. Hopefully I will be back in the chair next week…”