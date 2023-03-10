Zanu PF activist who called for Winky D ban dies of a heart attack

Clifford Hlupeko, the secretary of the Economic Empowerment Group (EEG), who was part of a Zanu-PF led press conference that called for Winky D to be banned from performing in Zimbabwe has died after succumbing to a heart attack.

In January, Hlupeko gained attention when he expressed a desire to prohibit Winky D from performing live shows in Zimbabwe.

Winky D is under attack from Zanu-PF loyalists following the release of his album, Eureka, on which several artists featured. The album has several tracks that condemn corruption and misgovernance.

On Thursday afternoon, Hopewell Chin’ono posted on social media expressing his condolences on the death of Hlupeko.

“He died from a heart attack. The whole of Zimbabwe doesn’t have a single heart by pass machine. RIP,” Chin’ono tweeted.

Norton legislator Temba Mliswa also posted his condolence message saying:

“Am saddened at the passing away of Clifford Hlupeko, my homeboy from Shurugwi. Here at Banket Sports Club in 2011 with Clifford who was AAG Secretary, far right and Voster, middle. From here we would go to Karoi and then Kariba. We worked together very well over the past years.

“He was very principled, honest and intelligent. We were together in setting up AAG structures in Mash West. Sadly he has passed away. Painful indeed. May his soul rest in peace.

“Hlupeko was very competent and articulate that I appointed him Secretary General for Mash West AAG until he rose to the national office. His passing is a big loss to the nation,” he said.

On Saturday, the Zimbabwe Republic Police violently stopped Winky D’s first live show since the release of his album Eureka at the Blue Roof at Damview in Chitungwiza

The popular musician was singing his latest song iBotso before police officers stormed the stage leading to violent skirmishes on the stage.