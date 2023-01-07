Black Rhinos keeper Simbarashe Ngosi dies, chest infection cited

By Fungayi Munyoro-Chingaira | Masvingo Mirror |

A dark cloud has engulfed the local football fraternity, following the death of footballer Simbarashe ‘Chigova’ Ngosi.

Ngosi, a former Tenax FC goalkeeper who was now on the ranks of army side Black Rhinos FC died this morning after a chest infection at Victoria Chitepo General Hospital.

His former goalkeeper’s coach at Tenax, Eddy Jewu confirmed the sad development to Mirror Sport.

He sends his heartfelt condolences to the late Ngosi’s family and friends, as well as the football fraternity at large.

The 2019 Eastern Region Goalkeeper of the year joined Black Rhinos FC from Tenax last year and went for military training.

He was expected to join the army side for pre-season next week.

More to follow…