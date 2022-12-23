Mnangagwa announces Zanu-PF politburo members, wife gets role

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed his wife Auxillia a Zanu-PF politburo member along with other senior party members including Obert Mpofu who retained his position as Secretary for Administration.

The party held its congress in October this year and Mnangagwa was declared the presidential candidate in the upcoming 2023 elections.

After securing the top position, Mnangagwa who grabbed power from late former President Robert Mugabe through a military in November 2017, took two months to structure the politburo membership.

The Politburo is the second most powerful organ of the party before the Central Committee.

Below is the list of the politburo members:

Obert Mpofu who returned the Secretary for Administration,

Deputy for Administration Retired General Mike Nyambuya, Secretary for Finance Patrick Chinamasa, Deputy Secretary for Finance Mthuli Ncube, Secretary for Commissariat Mike Bimha and Deputy Secretary for Commissariat, Webster Shamu.

Secretary for Foreign Affairs and International Trade Simbarashe Mbengegwi, Deputy Foreign Affairs and International Trade Abedingo Ncube,

Secretary for Security Matuke, Deputy Secretary for Security Tendai Chirau, Secretary for Transport July Moyo and Deputy Secretary for Transport James Makamba

Secretary Legal Affairs Jacob F. Mudenda, Deputy Secretary Legal Affairs Advocate Fortune Chasi,

Secretary for Information and Publicity Christopher Mutsvangwa, Deputy Secretary for Information and Publicity Chido Sanyatwa, Secretary for Health and Child Welfare and Elderly Douglas Mombeshora, Deputy Secretary for Health and Child Welfare and Elderly Irene Zindi, Secretary for Lands Musanhi and Deputy Secretary for Lands Mike Madiro.

Secretary for Environment and Tourism Auxillia Mnangagwa, Deputy Secretary for Environment and Tourism Joshua Sacco, Secretary for Ideology Charles Tavengwa, Deputy Secretary for Ideology, Rebbeca Fanuel, Secretary for Science and Technology Ziyambi Ziyambi, Deputy Secretary for Science and Technology Nicholas.

Secretary Economic Development Stembiso Nyoni, Deputy Secretary Economic Development Otilia Maluleke,

Secretary for Labour and Empowerment Richard Ndhlovu,

Deputy Secretary for Labour and Empowerment Jeniffer Mhlanga,

Secretary for Mines Paul Mangwana and Deputy Secretary for Mines Eliphas Tshuma.

Secretary for Local Government Super Mandiwanzira, Deputy Secretary for Local Government Monica Mavhunga

Secretary for Economic Affairs A. Rugeje, Deputy Secretary for Economic Affairs Andy Mhlanga, Secretary for Disabilities Malinga, Deputy Secretary for Disabilities Elina Shirichena.

Secretary for Women Affairs Mable Chinomona, Deputy Secretary for Women Affairs Judith Ncube, Secretary for Youth Affairs Tino Machakaire, Deputy Secretary for Youth Affairs John Paradza, Secretary for War Veterans Affairs Douglas Mahiya, Deputy Secretary for War Veterans Affairs, Headman Moyo, Secretary for Business Development Eliphas Mashava and Deputy Secretary for Business Development Esther Nyati.

Joram Gumbo was appointed as Secretary for Implementation and Monitoring.

Commenting on the appointments, journalist Hopewell Chin’ono said “This is a statement of intent by ED. He wants to win the election and wants unity. He has brought his enemies on the table because he knows that without unity, they are in trouble.

“Unfortunately the opposition is in disarray with the key ingredients not in one pot. Elections are won through structured organization and unity.”

In February this year opposition leader Nelson Chamisa declared his newly formed party would take a different and bold new approach to politics.

“”CCC is a turning point in modern politics. It puts the citizens, and not the politicians, at the centre of all political decision, policy and law-making. We are a new, fresh, modern and radically different citizens’ project, not a rebranded or repackaged toxic old.

“Everyone is a champion and a leader until we have substantive elected positions. All positions are up for contest when we then choose leaders,” Chamisa added.