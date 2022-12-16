Body of land scam witness Khanyisile Mashego found beheaded

By Sibuliso Duba | IOL News |

Cape Town – The body of Khanyisile Mashego, 50, who was reported missing, was found beheaded at a Brakpan morgue on Thursday.

Before she disappeared Mashego received a call from someone who kept on insisting to see her. She went missing after she left in her silver BMW 3 Series.

Her head was reportedly found in Zonkizizwe following her disappearance from Dalpark 1 estate on December 10.

According to the Ward Patroller Association’s Monde Ntebe, there were claims that Mashego was a high profile witness in a land scam case allegedly involving Centre of Excellence employees.

“We wish to escalate the matter to both the Hawks and the NPA to ensure that the matter is investigated and the remaining witnesses are moved into the witness protection programme urgently.”

Ntebe said the docket initially went missing, meaning there were irregularities in the investigation of the case.

“So we call on the the Ipid director to launch an investigation into the case.

“We would appreciate it if the president and the SIU launched an investigation into this land scam and ascertain to what extent did this reach into the workforce of the metro and politicians.

“The family spoke about land parcels in over three areas in Ekurhuleni that were being fraudulently sold.”

Ntebe said the Investigative officer told the family that he received calls from people claiming ransom money and saying the deceased had been human trafficked to Kenya.

Nkebe said a case of murder had been opened at Brakpan police station.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Gauteng’s MMC for Community Safety Khathutshelo Rasilingwane and EMPD chief of police Isaac Mapiyeye visited the Mashego family in Dalpark to offer support before the reports that her body had been found.