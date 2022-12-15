Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Tino Kadewere nets for Real Mallorca in friendly match vs Bologna FC

By Tafadzwa Chigandiwa 19,060
Zimbabwe Warriors forward Tino Kadewere joined Real Mallorca on loan from Lyon. (Picture via RCD MALLORCA)
Zimbabwe Warriors forward Tino Kadewere joined Real Mallorca on loan from Lyon. (Picture via RCD MALLORCA)

Spain based Warriors forward Tino Kadewere was on target on Wednesday when his La Liga side, Real Mallorca lost 1-2 at home at the Son Moix Stadium to Italian Serie A outfit Bologna FC.

The Zimbabwean international headed home in the 54th minute to equalise for Mallorca who had gone behind 22 minutes into the match courtesy of Bologna’s forward Marko Arnautovic’s strike.

But despite canceling the Austrian international’s goal, Kadewere’s header was not enough to help Javier Aguirre’s coached side avoid a defeat against Thiago Motta’s coached club.

The 25-year-old forward Riccardo Orsolini scored the winning goal for Bologna five minutes after Kadewere had equalised for Mallorca (59th minute).

Wednesday’s goal was Kadewere’s fourth for Mallorca since joining the club in September on a season long loan from French Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyon.

He scored his first goal on his Mallorca debut in November when they thumped CD Autol 6-0 in a Copa Del Rey tie.

In the same month, Kadewere also grabbed a hat trick when Mallorca beat Spain’s fifth tier league side UD Poblonse 4-1 in another international friendly match induced by the ongoing world cup in Qatar.

