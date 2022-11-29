Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt keen to reunite with Dzvukamanja

By Tafadzwa Chigandiwa 17,912
Orlando Pirates striker Terrence Dzvukamanja
SuperSport United head coach Gavin Hunt is reportedly interested in the services of the former Warriors forward Terrence Dzvukamanja.

Dzvukamanja is currently on the books of Soweto giants Orlando Pirates.

However, he has seen little game time this season after featuring once as a second half substitute, replacing Zakhele Lepasa in the 67th minute when Pirates drew 0-0 against 10 men Richards Bay at Orlando Stadium in October.

A source close to the developments told KickOff that “SuperSport are keen to sign Dzvukamanja.

“There has been some talk and SuperSport are expected to approach Orlando Pirates soon with the intention to lure player to Tshwane in January”.

This comes few weeks after another South African publication The Citizen reported that the 28-year-old former Ngezi Platinum Stars and now defunct Bidvest Wits midfielder could be shipped out before the end of the campaign that is in the January transfer window.

If the said transfer deal takes place, this could result in Dzvukamanja and Hunt’s reunion as the two worked together at now defunct Bidvest Wits before the former joined Pirates in 2020 for a three-year-deal.

