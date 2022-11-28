I will not apologise to Zanu PF says Kasukuwere adding, ‘I am ready to lead’

Former Zimbabwean Cabinet minister and Zanu PF political commissar, Saviour Kasukuwere, says he won’t apologize to the ruling party for leading a faction, which intended to sideline Emmerson Mnangagwa as the successor of the late President Robert Mugabe.

Kasukuwere, who has been quietly preparing for a political come back after fleeing to South Africa in 2017 when the Zimbabwe Defence Force toppled Mugabe, posted an audio Sunday on social media indicating that engagement efforts with the ruling party appear to be failing and as a result, he has to find a solution to his political woes.

“I am not one who must be expected to go on my knees to beg for forgiveness. I think there has to be maturity on all angles to say you cannot expect one who was also victimised, should I go and say I am sorry because you missed me? No,” Kasukuwere said in a virtual address to his supporters.

“We have been man enough to accept that some of these things must be handled in a much more mature way. There are no crybabies.”

Kasukuwere said he was not a coward and will not hesitate to lead if “the people” ask him to do so.

“Do not be in too much haste for you might even meet more challenges in the future. We still have time, we still have our eyes on how to resolve our question as Zimbabwe. There is the issue of the security of individuals. There is an issue with how all the processes we are proposing should be handled,” he said.

“I want to assure you comrades, I am not blind to your discussions. I am aware I have taken this extraordinary step for the first time to say, yes we are leaders, I am available as one of the comrades if people say come and lead I will not hesitate to do that. I am not a coward; I am not a fool, and I am not scared to do that.”

“I have given this address for the first time because no leader must impose himself on the people. No leader must be one to say it’s me. Let the people decide. Let the clarion call come from the people.”

His supporters, backing Kasukuwere under a political outfit known as Tyson Wabantu, said he is expected to contest the 2023 presidential election.

But Zanu PF communications director, Tafadzwa Mugwadi, and ruling party activist, Munashe Mtutsa, said Kasukuwere should follow proper procedures if he wants to return to the ruling party instead of wasting his time attacking his former colleagues.

Kasukuwere’s G40 colleagues – Professor Jonathan Moyo and Patrick Zhuwao – recently wrote a public letter indicating that they did nothing wrong by aligning themselves to this Zanu PF faction. VOA & News Agencies