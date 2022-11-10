Bosso defender Andrew Mbeba bemoans FIFA ban: ‘My ambition is to play outside the country’

Highlanders FC defender Andrew “Tower” Mbeba (22) has bemoaned the FIFA ban saying it has affected a lot of young player’s ambitions of playing outside Zimbabwe.

Mbeba’s remarks comes after Zimbabwe were slapped with a ban by FIFA in February as a result of third part interference as the government through the SRC suspended the Felton Kamambo led board following alleged mismanagement of funds.

The ban saw Zimbabwe losing its membership rights with FIFA leading to all the country’s national teams being suspended from partaking in international football competitions.

The ban also bars local football clubs from representing Zimbabwe during continental competitions such as the CAF Champions League and the CAF Confederations Cup.

As a result, Mbeba whose ambition is to ply his trade outside Zimbabwe is concerned about the situation.

He revealed to journalists during a pre-match briefing that was held at the club’s offices on Thursday ahead of Bosso’s last fixture of the season against Harare City on Saturday.

The 22-year-old believes the ban which he said “has impacted several young and talented footballers” is a barrier to their international recognition.

“My ambition is to play outside the country. But the (FIFA) ban has affected us so much especially us young players,” he said.

“Many young players want to play outside Zimbabwe but due to the ban its now difficult because there is no international football where scouts are able to recognise us when we will be playing for the national teams.”

Prior to the ban, Mbeba had made four international appearances with the senior national teams.

The 2019 Premier Soccer League Rookie of the Year also once led the Young Warriors to the final of the COSAFA Championship that was held in Zambia in 2018.