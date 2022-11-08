CAPS United striker Manondo 90 minutes away from golden boot

The 2021/22 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season’s curtain is going down at the weekend and as the PSL wraps up the season, CAPS United striker William “Mr Chibuku” Manondo is keeping his fingers crossed.

He seems to be on the verge of winning the coveted golden boot award with several football fans already believing that he is just ninety minutes away.

But, could he walk away with the gong as it is commonly known that ‘it’s not yet over until it’s over’?

The answer will come out on Saturday evening after FC Platinum play 12th placed side Cranborne Bullets at their fortress Mandava Stadium in Zvishavane.

This comes with the former Harare City player three goals ahead of FC Platinum’s attacking midfielder Walter Musona.

Musona netted 13 times during this campaign whose last round of fixtures will be played between Saturday and Sunday.

The former Polokwane City forward needs to score a hat trick to reach Manondo and a quadruple to snatch the golden boot award from him given the former whose side plays city rivals Dynamos on Sunday won’t add to his season’s tally.

The winner of the award is set to pocket US$ 6 375.

Meanwhile, former Highlanders’ striker Zenzo Moyo who won the golden boot award with 22 goals back in 2000 believes Manondo has won the award even though there is still one league match left to complete the season.

“I think Manondo has won the golden boot award in spite that there is one game left to finish off the season.

“For Walter Musona to catch up with or surpass him (Manondo) it might be difficult considering the level of football that we have witnessed being played in the country,” Moyo told Nehanda Radio.

Nonetheless, Moyo gave credit to Musona, applauding him for scoring 12 goals while playing as an attacking midfielder not an outright striker.