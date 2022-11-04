‘Unstoppable’ Zim defender Adam Chicksen nets sixth goal of the season

Vanarama National League log leaders Notts County’s ‘high-flying’ full back Adam Chicksen scored his sixth goal of the season when his side draw one all with Bromley at Meadow Lane Stadium in Nottingham on Tuesday.

The Zimbabwean international who grabbed a brace last week when County crushed Wealdstone 1-6, broke the deadlock in the 16th minute to put his side in front after finishing off a superb low cross by Ruben Rudrigues who provided the assist.

However, his goal was cancelled by Bromley’s striker Michael Cheek who headed home to equalise from a corner kick in the hour mark, denying the Magpies to record their eighth successive victory.

County manager Luke Williams was disappointed with the results.

“I’m disappointed because we deserved to win the game,” he told the club’s media after the game during a post-match interview.

“We started the game really strong, we controlled the ball really well, made good entries into the box, made a breakthrough and scored first but we were a bit sloppy and that made us make more mistakes leading to the opposition who were strong and fantastic to equalise.”

The draw saw the Magpies’ lead at the top of the log cut to a point after second placed Wrexham recorded a narrow 1-0 win over Maidenhead United.

After seventeen matches, County are at the summit with 45 points while Maidenhead seated second have 39 points and third placed Chesterfield are on 34 points.