11 CCC activists arrested over Mbare vending space and alleged murder

Ten opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activists have been arrested in connection with allegations of selling vending space in Mbare and pocketing the proceeds. The 11th one was arrested on the same day over the alleged murder of a Zanu-PF supporter.

The accused who are denying the charges, are represented by the Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum.

The Forum confirmed the development in a statement on Thursday.

“The Forum is attending to 11 CCC youths arrested on 2 November on allegations of selling vending space in Mbare and pocketing the proceeds,” read the statement.

“The 11 were arrested after some Zanu-PF supporters reported to the Zimbabwe Republic Police that the 11 posed as owners of certain vending spaces in Mbare and collected rentals from the complainants who are vendors in those premises.

“They all deny the charges and state that all vending spaces in Mbare are instead controlled by Zanu-PF space barons who do not in any circumstances allow any CCC member to sell on those spaces.

“Ten of the arrested youths are Last Chinodya, Cleopas Chinodya, Alfred Rwodzi, Wellington Ruzvidzo, Tavengwa Muradzikwa, Luckson Mapuwei, Liberty Muripo, Bekinkosi Makeche, Elton Mafuwu and Guide Taizivei.

The other accused Eliah Mutsindi was arrested separately on the same day on charges of assault and murder of a Zanu-PF activist. He denies the charges.

Mutsindi described the charges as not only malicious but a ploy to victimise him for his political views. He is expected to appear in court on 3 November 2022.

The Forum is representing all the 11 accused persons and their cases are yet to be heard before the courts.