Man in army uniform shot outside outside Russian Embassy in Zimbabwe

Security guards shot and wounded a man dressed in military attire outside the Russian Embassy in Harare on Wednesday night, police have said.

Police spokesperson Paul Nyathi told the BBC that the 24-year-old man had confronted security guards at the embassy.

“We confirm that there has been a shooting incident at Russian Embassy where a suspect approached a policeman on duty and as a result there was a shooting incident. The suspect is at Parirenyatwa Hospital.

“We will release more details tomorrow as we are still conducting investigations,” he said.

The Russian embassy press attaché, Egor Kuropitnik, told the BBC that surveillance footage showed a man staggering towards the guards.

As he approached the perimeter of the embassy an officer fired what could have been a warning shot, but the man continued to move towards the security. A second shot was fired and the man collapsed.

He did not appear to have been trying to scale the wall, Mr Kuropitnik said.

Police have since launched investigations to ascertain the motive behind the shooting incident and to find out why the man had approached the policeman. BBC News