Mamelodi Sundowns are monitoring three Zimbabwean players

DStv Premiership giants Mamelodi Sundowns’ head scout Esrom “Yellowman” Nyandoro has revealed that the club is keeping a close tab on three young Zimbabwean players.

The former Sundowns midfielder who made 200 appearances for the club, did not disclose the names of the players that the Patrice Motsepe owned side are currently admiring.

Nevertheless, he indicated that one is based in Harare while the other two stay in Bulawayo, a town where he grew up in living in Mzilikazi’s high density suburb.

Nyandoro revealed this on Tuesday in an interview with the former Sundowns defender and now the club’s ambassador Tiyani Mabunda in a football show called Teko and Tiyani Talk!

“Yes, we are monitoring three players from Zimbabwe, of course I don’t want to say their names here (on camera) but one plays in Harare, and two play in Bulawayo where I come from and we are keeping track of them and monitoring the situation.”

At the moment, Divine Lunga is the only Zimbabwean player at Sundowns after the was roped him in from Golden Arrows on a three-year deal in 2021 although the club loaned him out back to Arrows for a season long loan deal.

Sundowns were once home to several Zimbabwean footballers including; Peter Ndlovu, Nyasha Mushekwi, Khama Billiat, Method Mwanjale and Kuda Mahachi.