Ministers abandon Cabinet to mourn Mnangagwa’s 5-year-old grandson

Government ministers abandoned their workstations to attend the burial of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s grandson in a development that paralysed Government and Parliament business.

President Mnangagwa’s five-year-old grandson, Yasha Mafidi Mnangagwa (Sean Mnangagwa’s son) died on Sunday after suffering from respiratory complications.

In a statement Tuesday, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Misheck Sibanda advised that Cabinet which takes place every Tuesday would not seat this week due to the bereavement.

“The Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet would like to advise Cabinet members that due to the bereavement which has befallen the First Family and other intervening circumstances, the meeting scheduled for Tuesday 25th October 2022 has been moved to Tuesday 1st November at the usual time and venue. Please be guided accordingly,” Sibanda wrote.

Parliament will also be affected by the development as ministers will not be available to answer questions from legislators.