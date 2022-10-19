Jah Prayzah Entertainment fined for evading tax, company pleads guilty

Prominent Zimbabwean singer Mukudzeyi Mukombe’s music recording company, Jah Prayzah Entertainment was on Tuesday fined for contravening the provisions of the Income Tax and Value Added Tax Act.

The organisation appeared in court represented by one Fortunate Desouza, who was accompanied by Jah Prayzah’s manager, Keen Mushapaidze, and their lawyer Arthur Marara.

On behalf of the company, Desouza pleaded guilty before Magistrate Tafadzwa Miti. The company was ordered to pay a fine of ZWL18 000 on each count.

According to H-Metro, the court was told that on March 9 last year, the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) case officer, Fadzayi Mukora, did checks on Jah Prayzah’s company on whether or not it was compliant with submission of income tax, VAT and other taxes.

The officer found out that Jah Prayzah Entertainment was not compliant, not submitting income tax returns or paying VAT.

Mukora found that no income tax returns were submitted for 2019, and there was no VAT payment from October 2018 to January 2021.

Mandirasa Chigumira appeared for the State.