Recently unveiled Elvis Chipezeze relishes joining Magesi FC

Zimbabwean international goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze has said he relishes joining the Limpopo based side Magesi FC.

Magesi play in the South African second tier division also called the Motsepe Foundation Championship.

Chipezeze was officially unveiled by the club on Wednesday despite having reportedly joined the club at the start of the new season.

“Joining Magesi is a challenge that I really relish, with the belief that the coach (Jackie Ledwaba) and the chief executive officer (John Mathibe trusted to give me this opportunity,” he said as quoted in a story published by FARPost this week.

He added: “Allowing me to come and help the team is something that I cherish. I’m really up for the challenge. You know in life you can’t succeed without going through some challenges.

“Thats the main reason why I came here (at Magesi FC) to help the team with the experience that I have.”

The 2015 golden glove winner made his debut for his new employers last weekend when they played out to a 1-1 draw with Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila.

Formerly the Warriors goalkeeper, Chipezeze joined the Limpopo second tier outfit as a free agent after parting ways with Baroka FC in the winter.

He had spent four seasons with the club after signing for them from Bulawayo based side Chicken Inn in 2018.