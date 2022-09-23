ZINARA cracks whip on unlicensed vehicles, no tollgate passage

The Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (ZINARA) has ordered that all vehicles without valid license discs will not be allowed to pass through the tollgates with effect from October 1.

In a statement on Thursday morning, ZINARA announced that the decision was made in line with the Vehicle Registration and Licensing Act (Chapter 13:14) subsection 6 and 22 which states that all vehicles which are de-registered, vehicles with licensing exemptions, and vehicles without number plates are not allowed to move around Zimbabwean roads.

“The Zimbabwe National Road Administration would like to advise the motoring public that all vehicles without valid license discs will not be allowed to pass through the tollgates with effect from 01 October 2022,” read the statement.

“This is in line with the Vehicle Registration and Licensing Act (Chapter 13:14) subsection 6 and 22 which states that all vehicles which are de-registered, vehicles with licensing exemptions, and vehicles without number plates are not allowed to move around Zimbabwean roads.

“As such, we urge the motoring public to make sure that their vehicles are fully licensed before they embark on any travel to avoid inconveniences. ZINARA will allow motorists with valid insurance receipts to pay for their vehicle license discs at the Tollgates and collect them at the nearest ZINARA licensing offices.”

This comes at a time when the Ministry of Transport in collaboration with the police impounded unregistered vehicles, even those owned by the Government or political parties, under the operation code-named ‘Respect Other Road Users/Remekedzai Vamwe Vanoshandisa Mugwagwa/Hloniphani Abanye Abasebenzisa Umgwaqo’.