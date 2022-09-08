Mai TT burns US$4 000 wedding gown following collapse of marriage

Zimbabwean comedian and socialite, Felistas Murata, popularly known as Mai Tt has burnt her wedding gown worth US$4 000 after her marriage with US based Zimbabwean Tinashe Maphosa collapsed.

The couple’s marriage became rocky three months after they tied the knot and they went their separate ways in acrimonious circumstances

The controversial comedy and songstress sparked rumpus on Thursday morning when she published a video pouring some flammable liquid on the white gown before setting it alight with a matchstick.

“The hardest lesson that I have learnt this year (is) sometimes it’s better to just let things be. Just let people go, don’t ask for answers, don’t ask for explanation, don’t fight for closure and don’t expect people to understand where you are coming from,” she weepingly and dolefully said in the background.

“You’re gonna be ok, I know right now it’s just not making sense but trust me you’re going to be ok. I know you are struggling to let certain things go but trust you are going to be fine. it’s not over yet, this is not the end of your story.”

The couple’s wedding which was held at Royal Gates in Chisipite in April this year made headlines due to its flamboyant setting.

Mai TT said she splashed over US$100,000 at the wedding that was graced by South African musician Kelly Khumalo.