Sikandar Raza nominated for the ICC player of the month for August

Zimbabwe cricket team all-rounder Sikandar Raza has been shortlisted for the ICC Men’s Player of the Month award for August 2022.

The nomination for the prestigious award comes after Raza’s stellar performance when Zimbabwe played Bangladesh and India last month in Harare.

Raza, a highly rated batter notched three centuries in all games he played against the aforementioned national teams.

His centuries twice in two different games against Bangladesh helped the Chevrons, as Zimbabwe are called, to beat the Asian side 2-1 in three One Day International (ODI) matches.

However, his effort was in vain when he scored a century against India but was not enough to rescue the Chevrons who were beaten all three ODI games.

The Pakistan-born Zimbabwean cricketer also showed an outstanding performance in the bowling department.

Raza is up for the coveted individual gong along with the England test captain Ben Stokes and New Zealand left arm spin all-rounder Mitchell Santner.

The pint sized Zimbabwe cricketer is the first to be nominated since Sean Williams who was last nominated in March 2021.