Police say ‘criminals claiming to be close to Mnangagwa causing havoc’

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has warned people using President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s name to engage in criminal activities, duping members of the public.

In an unfamiliar statement on Saturday, the police said the alleged unnamed criminals would be brought to book.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police has received numerous reports of criminal acts being committed by suspects who are openly abusing His Excellency, President E. D. Mnangagwa and the First Family’s names in extortion, fraud, theft and other related criminal acts,” read the police statement.

“The suspects are duping members of the public who include individuals, business people and companies on the pretext that they would have been tasked by the First Family or His Excellency, President E. D. Mnangagwa to fundraise or collect money for various activities which include dinner dances, workshops, land sales and other criminal activities.”

The law enforcement organisation added that the alleged criminals included but not limited to land barons in Harare and outside.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police strongly warns these individuals or groups that the law will take its course without fear or favour.

“Arrests are being effected and these include some land barons in Harare, Banket and other towns who are openly abusing His Excellency, President E. D. Mnangagwa’s name for personal gain.

“Some criminals are extorting and confiscating property which include vehicles, land and cash for personal aggrandisement while taking advantage of His Excellency, President E.D. Mnangagwa’s name.” the police statement said.

Mnangagwa and his family however have been embroiled in successive scandals, Draxgate (Covid-19 supplies) and PomonaGate (Harare dumpsite) that have seen family friend Delish Nguwaya allegedly being used as cover for dubious multi-million dollar contracts.

A few weeks ago Mnangagwa ally, Gokwe Nembudziya MP Justice Mayor Wadjajena was arrested over allegations of money laundering involving US$5.8million.