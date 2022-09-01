Marshall Munetsi scores his first goal of the season in French Ligue 1

Warriors midfielder Marshall Munetsi scored his first goal of the season when his side Stade de Reims comfortably beat Angers 4-2 in a Ligue 1 encounter played yesterday.

The former Orlando Pirates player scored in the 23rd minute to break the deadlock and put Reims who were visitors in front.

He scored with his weaker left foot when he had made a run and opened for space just outside the box before beating the goalkeeper with a well executed hard and low shot at the far post.

The move comes after he was well picked by his teammate Zeneli who provided him with the assist from a good through ball.

Yesterday’s victory was the first for Reims this season in five games after managing two draws, two defeats in their opening four games of the campaign.

Reacting to his first goal of the season, Munetsi took to his Facebook timeline to express his happiness also to appreciate his mates for the first win of the season.

He posted: “Amazing team spirit today (Wednesday) to get our first victory of the season and my first goal of the season for Stade de Reims. We keep going.”

Reims are placed on 14th position in the 20 team log table with five points.

They play second placed Lens at home in their next league fixture at the weekend.