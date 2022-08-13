Khama Billiat aiming to clinch trophies with Kaizer Chiefs this season

Former Warriors Vice Captain Khama Billiat has said he is hoping to clinch trophies with Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs in the just started 2022/23 DSTV Premier League campaign.

Billiat revealed this to the popular South African football publication KickOff Magazine this week.

Speaking to the football outlet, the 31-year-old talented winger said his desire is to see a competitive Amakhosi that will “compete for everything (trophies) coming its way” this season.

“Without putting pressure on anyone, we want to be very competitive this season. We want to compete for everything that comes our way,” the attacker outlined.

He added: “We want to go all the way and give everything that we can. I think it’s one for the seasons where we have good players and good energy in the team.

“I want to win something. Every season I want to win something, so I keep on working hard, individually and as a team.

“We need everyone [players] to realise the team deserves something every season and we’re looking forward to competing. It’s looking good and we’re ready.”

Billiat’s remarks comes a few days after he grabbed a brace of assists to help his side thump Maritzburg United 3-0 in a mid week league match played at FNB Stadium on Tuesday.

The victory saw the Soweto giants record their first win of the season after two games played so far in the recently started campaign.

Chiefs lost 1-0 on the opening day of the season away to Royal AM last week Saturday.

Following his assists, the Harare born footie star has proved to continue with his form from last season.

In the previous campaign, Billiat contributed much for Chiefs, scoring and providing eight assists separately in 29 appearances.

He will be hoping to carry on with his form in their next assignment versus defending champions and his former club Mamelodi Sundowns.

The two giants are scheduled to clash in what will be a tough encounter on Saturday afternoon at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

Both teams go into Saturday’s match with three points each in their bags after playing two games, losing one and winning one.