Killer T bodyguard “Boss Monya” commits suicide ‘after wife cheats’

Zimdancehall chanter Killer T’s bodyguard Takudzwa Michael Mutataguta (22) took his own life on Wednesday after discovering that his wife had allegedly cheated on him.

Mutataguta a bodybuilder who was known in the streets as “Boss Monya” was married to Benjamin Chihota’s younger sister. He committed suicide in an N1 Hotel in Harare.

When police in visited the scene, they found the now deceased lying on the ground facing upwards near the stairway.

They further observed that, in the room, there was a 50 kg drum of sodium Cyanide, whose contents he reportedly consumed in order to kill himself.

A preliminary investigation report by the police confirmed; “that he was booked in room number 108 and inside the room there was a 50 kg drum of sodium Cyanide which had its lid open which belonged to him, one six pack of savanna dry cider of which only one bottle was half drunk, six pack of hunters dry cider of two were still full and two were half drunk, 500 mis pepsi half drunk, a pack of everest almost empty, a maroon jacket hanged on the hanger and yellowish substance in the room toilet chamber suggesting vomiting.”

“A tumbler containing red liquid substance with cyanide granules.

“At around 2036hrs, the body of the deceased was ferried by Nyaradzo to Parirenyatwa group of Hospital pending postmortem.”

Accordingly, the investigators said it was “highly probable deriving from available circumstances that he may have committed suicide taking into consideration that he had marital problems, financial unstable and had shown admissible intentions to commit suicide,” the report added