Dembare partners with international money transfer company HelloPaisa

Harare giants Dynamos have partnered with international money transfer company HelloPaisa both parties announced on Wednesday.

The Glamour Boys who are placed second on the log standings, eight points behind the log leaders FC Platinum took to their official Facebook to announce the partnership deal.

“We are glad to announce our partnership with HelloPaisa,” the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League giants posted on their timeline on Wednesday morning.

Also confirming the deal whose value at the moment is undisclosed, HelloPaisa went on to post on their social media platforms.

“We are proud to announce that HelloPaisa has partnered with Dynamos FC. Welcome to the family. Watch this space for more exciting news coming soon,” they wrote.

HelloPaisa an international money transfer service became the latest company in the financial service platforms’ circle to enter into a partnership deal with a football club.

This comes after one of the largest money transfer providers in Africa, Mukuru was officially announced as the English Premier League side Crystal Palace’s sleeve sponsor.

“Mukuru is a business that puts the customer at the centre of everything we do. Our essence and passion lie in helping to solve problems for Africa’s emerging consumers through financial inclusion and uniting people across the world. This passion drives the way we do business, the way we communicate with our customers and the way we choose partnerships,” Mukuru said at the time.

“Soccer is the most supported sport on the African continent, uniting people globally, and our customers identified Crystal Palace as one of the teams they support.

“A team with several African players and an iconic coach with strong African heritage in Patrick Viera who our Mukuru customers look up to and resonate with. We are excited to be associated with Crystal Palace, a well-respected and prestigious Premier League team.

“The sponsorship places Mukuru on an international stage, further entrenching our global presence, operating in over 50 countries around the world,” said Mukuru’s Chief Executive Officer Andy Jury in May.

On the other hand, Barry Webber, Commercial Director of Crystal Palace, said: ” This is a really exciting partnership for Crystal Palace, and we’re thrilled to welcome Mukuru on board.

“As a club, we are incredibly proud of our links with the African continent, which were encapsulated by midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate winning the African Cup of Nations earlier this year.

“This partnership will help us to continue to expand our international fanbase, and Mukuru join us at a fantastically exciting time for the club, both on the pitch and off of it.”

Meanwhile, HelloPaisa allows one to send cash to countries across the world, in a manner that is fast, affordable, safe and easy to use.

With HelloPaisa, one can send cash instantly from South Africa and the United Kingdom to Zimbabwe.