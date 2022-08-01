5 drown after haulage truck, excavator collide on bridge and plunge into river

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed that five people drowned on Friday when a haulage truck with four occupants side swiped with an excavator with two people on board resulting in both vehicles falling into the Mupfure River.

The police said the incident occurred on the 29th of July 2022 at the 54km peg along Harare – Masvingo road.

“A haulage truck with four occupants on board side swiped with an excavator with two people on board resulting in both vehicles falling in the Mupfure River.

The police said divers had retrieved two bodies while a third was trapped in the haulage truck. Two people are still missing and are presumed to have also drowned.

“On 30/07/22, Police from SubAqua retrieved two bodies of the victims from the river. The body of the other victim is still trapped in the haulage truck while two others are still missing,” read a police statement issued on Sunday.

In another report, the police in Gutu are also investigating a murder case in which Simbarashe Kufakunesu (51) died on 30/07/22 after he was allegedly struck with a brick on the head and chest by his wife, Mirika Joni (50) at Mawarire Village on 28/07/22.

“The victim had chased away beer patrons at the homestead where the couple was operating a shebeen and this did not go well with the suspect,” the police said.

On Sunday again, the ZRP reported a fire incident in which one person died while three others were injured when a Nissan Caravan vehicle with seven people on board caught fire after developing a mechanical fault this afternoon along Harare-Bulawayo Road at the 25 km peg.