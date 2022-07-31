Hazel Zisanhi elected president of Zimbabwe Institute of Public Relations

Zimbabwe Tourism Authority Corporate Communications and Industry Relations Manager Hazel Zisanhi is the new president of the Zimbabwe Institute of Public Relations.

She was elected president by members of the new ZIPR Council following their election to Council at the institute’s annual general meeting in Harare on Saturday. She takes over from Godfrey Koti, who had completed his term of office.

Vivid BCW managing consultant Tapuwa Nduku-Makurumure was elected vice-president. Other members of the new ZIPR Council are Herbert Chigonzo, who was elected Treasurer, Paidamoyo Chipunza, who is the new secretary, Arthur Choga, Bongiwe Ngwenya, Thando Nkomo and Nesisa Mpofu.

Hazel Zisanhi has more than seven years’ experience in the public relations, communications and media industry. She sits on the newly elected Zimbabwe National Boxing and Wrestling Control Board. She is also a member of the Zimbabwe Olympic Committee and serves on its Media, Communication, Public Relations and Diplomacy Committee.

Speaking after being chosen as the new ZIPR president, Ms Zisanhi pledged to work tirelessly to gain respect for the public relations profession, which she said had been taken for granted for years.

“We have assembled a great team that will take the profession to greater heights by promoting the profession in both the public and private sectors through networking, collaborative events and smart partnerships.

“Our priority is to continuously shape the strategic direction of ZIPR and keep it abreast of global industry trends.

“Of immediate importance is to increase value for our members through continuous development initiatives. These include reviving the popular short courses ZIPR has run in the past and the ZIPR Diploma course,” she said.

The Zimbabwe Institute of Public Relations is among the oldest professional organisations in the country, having been established in 1957 as a professional and ethical body dedicated to serving and enhancing the interests of its members and the public relations profession.