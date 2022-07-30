Another tavern shooting in South Africa….. 6 people shot dead

Reports of another tavern shooting, this time in Savannah Park in Marianhill, Kwazulu Natal. Six people have allegedly been shot dead and two more wounded. A group of unknown men is said to have stormed the tavern and started shooting at patrons according to eNCA.

Two weeks ago at least 21 people were killed in a spate of shootings at bars across South Africa.

The bar shootings came two weeks after 21 teenagers were found dead at a popular tavern in Scenery Park, a suburb on the edge of the coastal city of East London in Eastern Cape province.

More information as it comes…..