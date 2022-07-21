Former CAPS United star Ronald Chitiyo hopes for quick return to PSL

Former CAPS United and Dynamos attacker Ronald Chitiyo has told Nehanda Radio that he hoping for a quick return ito the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (CLPSL).

Chitiyo is currently plying his trade in the Northern Region Division One with Simba Bhora after leaving Makepekepe in May following a dispute with the club’s top brass led by president Farai Jere.

The pint sized midfielder was implicated for being one of the ring leaders who caused an industrial action during CAPS United’s league fixture with Cranborne Bullets in May.

He was however pardoned but opted to leave the former champions for lower division side Simba Bhora.

His sentiments to make a quick return into the PSL come with Simba fighting to earn top flight promotion as they are placed second on the log standings.

“Chishuwiro changu kudzoka muPSL ndri player reSimba Bhora (My wish is to make a return to the PSL playing for Simba), Chitiyo told Nehanda Radio.

The Arthur Tutani coached side closed the gap on log leaders Herentals Under-20 to one point after beating Come Again 1-0 at Rimuka Stadium in Kadoma last Sunday.

A solitary goal by Simbarashe Maramwidze was enough to hand Simba Bhora a victory on the road and close the gap at the top after Herentals played to a 1-1 draw with Harare City Cubs last week Friday.

With ten matches left to complete the season, Herentals who are at the summit of the log have 50 points while Simba who are second have 49 with both having played 22 matches.

Third placed Golden Eagles are also chasing promotion with 46 points in their bag after playing the same number of games as Simba and Herentals respectively.