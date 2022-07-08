Police officers charged after kombi tussle leads to civilian death

HARARE – Two police officers are battling for their lives, at Sally Mugabe Hospital, after sustaining serious injuries from a mob attack in Highglen, Harare on Friday morning.

Constable J Mapfumo, 36 and Constable Demetrius Chimutanda, 33, are facing culpable homicide charges for their part in the death of one Trymore Chinyamakobvu.

The officers, who were on an unsanctioned deployment, are accused of causing the death of Chinyamakobvu after they tussled with an errant Kombi driver while the vehicle was in motion.

The kombi driver who was driving a yellow Toyota Hiace vehicle belonging to Jonah Mafirakureva, came into confrontation with the police officers for picking and dropping passengers at an undesignated point at the intersection of Highglen Road and Main Street, Highfield, Harare (Mapuranga).

“The kombi driver resisted arrest and wrestled with the police officers whilst the vehicle was in motion,” police said in a memo.

“During the scuffle, the vehicle veered of the road and hit Trymore Chinyamakobvu who was walking by the roadside near the intersection of Highglen and Mushayabhande Roads. The vehicle went on to ram onto a pre-cast wall at Goodness and Mercy Ministries.”

“Chinyamakobvu sustained head injuries and died on the spot while the informant Robert Munetsi who was a passenger in the kombi sustained injuries on the chest and left leg. This prompted the mob to severely assault the two police officers.”

“A report was made at ZRP Machipisa. Scene was attended by ZRP Machipisa, ZRP Southerton Traffic and Harare South District Reaction Group. The body was conveyed to Sally Mugabe Hospital Mortuary awaiting post mortem. Next of kin is yet to be advised.”

The two police officers sustained multiple injuries and are in a critical condition.

They were referred to Sally Mugabe Hospital for treatment under guard.

Munetsi was also referred to Sally Mugabe Hospital for treatment. His condition is stable.

“Outstanding is to arrest driver of the kombi and jointly charge him with the two police officers for Contravening section 49 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, Chapter 09:23 as read with section 64 of the Road Traffic Act Chapter 13:11,”Culpable Homicide” the memo read.