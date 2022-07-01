Zim twin brothers Jamie and MacDonald Murefu join Cambridge United

English Football League One side Cambridge United has announced the signing of the pair of Zimbabwean international twin brothers Jamie and MacDonald Murefu.

The Murefu brothers who will be playing for Cambridge United’s academy side were unveiled by the club early this week.

“A big welcome to U13s Jamie and Macdonald who join our Academy. A big thank you to @ryanfc1995 for their work with the players,” reads the Cambridge United tweet.

Prior to their recently completed move, the two were with Ryan FC where they won the 2021/22 Summer Tournament with the team’s Under 13 side some two weeks ago.

Ryan also took to their Twitter handle to congratulate the twin brothers after completing their move to join English side Cambridge United.

“Great way for Jamie and Macdonald to finish there experience at Ryan FC by winning the Ryan FC Summer Tournament two weeks ago with the u13s Red.”

The move comes after the pair has proved and showed they have a lot of ability and potential in front of goal.

The Murefu’s brothers scoring prowess resulted in them netting a combined 68 goals in all competitions.

Jamie who made 17 league appearances, started 15, subbed on twice also subbed off twice, benched twice and featured as an unused substitute two times managed to put the ball behind the net 23 times.

He (Jamie) was placed third on the list of the club’s top goal scorers while his twin brother, MacDonald had a stellar season scoring 45 goals across all competitions making him Ryan FC’s top goal scorer.

MacDonald made eighteen appearances in the league, started sixteen got subbed on three times, subbed off four times and benched twice and was unused only once.