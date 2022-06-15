Willard Katsande left injured after gruesome hijacking incident in SA

Former Warriors captain Willard Katsande was on Tuesday, reportedly involved in a gruesome car hijacking incident in the City of Johannesburg in South Africa.

This was revealed by the South Africa’s football magazine KickOff.com today (Wednesday) morning.

“It can be revealed veteran midfielder Willard Katsande has been involved in a gruesome hijacking incident on Tuesday in Johannesburg,” KickOff wrote in their story.

The latest incident comes nearly a year after Katsande was involved in another hijack which left him with injuries while his German-manufactured SUV vehicle was damaged after he was assaulted during a road rage incident on the West Rand.

Tuesday’s hijack took place when the former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder was coming from visiting his native country.

The incident reportedly occurred at the Southgate Mall but his vehicle was then recovered by a tracking company in Eldorado Park though damaged.

The 36-year-old Sekhukhune United star confirmed the incident to KickOff.

“I’m traumatized right now because of my previous road rage experience,” Katsande told KickOff.

“I have been left with bruises because the three guys who hijacked me in the parking lot at Southgate Mall dragged me on the ground.

“The car has been recovered in Eldorado Park but is badly damaged inside and ransacked my belongings inside the vehicle.

“This is a huge inconvenience considering that there was business property inside the car which will now affect the business.”

This worrying incident comes months after another ex-Warriors star Charles Yohane (48) was shot dead in a car hijacking in South Africa in February.

His body was reportedly found dumped at Mzimhlophe in Soweto before it was taken by the police and later on buried in Zimbabwe a week after his death.