Ex Mash West Provincial Affairs minister Faber Chidarikire convicted

By Farayi Machamire

Provincial Magistrate Langton Ndokera has found former Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs Minister Faber Chidarikire guilty of failing to safeguard his revolver in a gun cabinet.

He was facing charges of contravening Section 28(2) as read with Section 28(5) of the Firearms Act Chapter 10:09.

The 75-year-old former provincial governor was ordered to pay $30 000, failure of which would result in a 30-day imprisonment.

Circumstances around the matter are that the State alleged that Chidarikire is a holder of a Revolver Taurus Rifle 357 serial number 16393, Central Firearm Certificate Registry number 129257, which expires on December 1, 2023.

The State told the court that on May 18, 2022 around 8am, Chidarikire left his gun in a headboard drawer at his home, situated at house number 769/70 Mzari, Chinhoyi and proceeded to Chinhoyi main rank to conduct some business.

Upon his return at around 8pm, the ex-top bureaucrat discovered that a burglar had gained entry and stolen the firearm.

The matter was reported at ZRP Chinhoyi Central, and a team of Criminal Investigations Department (CID) detectives attended the scene.

Prosecutors noted Chidarikire kept his revolver in a headboard drawer instead of the prescribed gun cabinet.

The former minister acted unlawfully for failing to properly safeguard against loss of the gun in question. Zim Morning Post