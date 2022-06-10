SuperSport United dump Kuda Mahachi after child abuse claims

South African DSTV premiership outfit SuperSport United have dumped Zimbabwean player Kudakwashe Mahachi and told him his contract will not be renewed when it expires on the 30th of June.

Speaking on Power Sport Extra, SuperSport United chief executive officer Stan Matthews said Mahachi remains suspended over his alleged abuse of his 4-year-old son.

“He’s on suspension. I’ve met him personally and his lawyer and we’ve just decided that from our part as a football club this is a serious matter that he needs to go and attend to, and see to his family and his priorities,” said Matthews.

“We suspended him from all football activities. His contract expires on the 30th of June, so there won’t really be any further action on our part.

“We’ve encouraged him to focus on clearing his name and making sure his child gets the best rehabilitation care as possible, given the current situation.

“That is something you’d need to speak to Kuda about. But from a club perspective, his contract expires at the end of the month, it won’t be renewed.

“He remains on suspension until all these issues between himself and his personal family situation are resolved.”

Last week it was reported Mahachi was in Zimbabwe with his wife Rose and the couple were keeping a low profile.

Last month SuperSport moved swiftly and announced they had suspended Mahachi over claims he assaulted his 4-year-old son and scalded him with boiling water.

Mahachi’s ex-wife Maritha Ndlovu accused the Warriors star of abusing their child, and scalding him with water in South Africa before smuggling him back to Zimbabwe.

Mahachi hit back by setting his lawyers on her while she battled to have the child treated for third degree burns at Mpilo Hospital in Bulawayo.

The boy’s right foot had to be amputated as a result of the severe burns, but Mahachi denies doing any harm to his child.

He accuses his ex-wife of lying and insists the boy got burnt in Zimbabwe instead.