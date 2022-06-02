Mnangagwa fires theft accused Agric Deputy Minister Douglas Karoro

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has fired Agriculture Deputy Minister Douglas Karoro who two weeks ago spent a weekend in jail on theft allegations.

Last month it was reported Karoro allegedly grabbed 700 bags of fertiliser, US$18 000 worth of maize seed and 5 000 vegetable seed kits from the Presidential inputs scheme between March and April before selling them and pocketing the money.

Karoro is denying the charges.

Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Misheck Sibanda announced Karoro’s dismissal in a press statement issued on Thursday.

“His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe in terms of Section 340, subsection (1), paragraph (1) of the constitution of Zimbabwe has, with immediate effect, removed Hounourable Douglas Karoro (MP) from Office of Deputy Minister of Government for conduct inappropriate for a Deputy Minister,” Sibanda’s statement reads.

According to the state, the deputy minister diverted the agricultural inputs in connivance with Lovejoy Ngowe, the manager of the GMB Mushumbi Pools depot in Mbire.

The GMB allegedly lost US$25,000.

Ngowe has also since appeared in court with both men remanded to June 14.