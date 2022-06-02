Kaitano Tembo reportedly in the frame to take over at Sekhukhune United

Former SuperSport United head coach Kaitano Tembo is reportedly in the frame to take over from recently fired Sekhukhune United gaffer Owen Da Gama.

According to a story ran by South Africa’s football magazine, iDiski Times, Da Gama was shown the exit door by Sekhukhune on Wednesday morning and Tembo is believed to be his replacement.

“Sekhukhune United have terminated the contract of coach Owen da Gama with immediate effect, iDiski Times can confirm,” the publication wrote.

“He signed his termination letter on Wednesday morning, while it’s been reported that former SuperSport United boss Kaitano Tembo could be in line to replace the veteran tactician.”

The Zimbabwean international is currently unattached after parting ways with Matsatsantsa Apitoli back in April.

“SuperSport United and Head Coach Kaitano Tembo have reached a mutual agreement to part ways,” the club said in a statement.

“We want to thank Kaitano for the many years that he served SuperSport United in various capacities.”

The former Dynamos skipper was fired after producing a streak of poor results.

During his time as SuperSport United head coach, Tembo reached two MTN8 Cup Finals and won his maiden trophy against Highlands Park in 2019.

Apart from speculations linking him as Da Gama’s replacement, Tembo has also been linked with a move to take over at Amazulu FC after the club also sacked Benni McCarthy in early April.

Tembo has also been linked with a job to take over at the helm at his former club Dynamos where the future of their gaffer Tonderai Ndiraya is uncertain.

Meanwhile, given Tembo takes over at Sekhukhune, he will emerge as the boss to his counterparts Tapuwa Kapini, Willard Katsande and Evans Rusike who are plying their trade with Babina Noko.